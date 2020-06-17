Canada’s Drag Race guide | Queens, start date, how to watch

We can never get enough Drag Race, so thank you telly Gods for giving us another helping of this fabulous show.

This time it’s the Canadian version coming to our screens, starting on BBC Three in July.

But how similar will it be to the show we know and love? And who are the queens? Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s Drag Race.

When is Canada’s Drag Race on TV? Where can I watch it?

Netflix may be the home of US Drag Race here in the UK, but the BBC has managed to win the Canadian series. Canada’s Drag Race begins on Friday 3rd July on BBC Three. In practical terms, that just means heading straight to BBC iPlayer.

How similar is the Canadian version to the US Drag Race?

Very – we’re promised “an additional Canadian spin”, but don’t expect the show to stray too far from its (perfectly dyed) roots. This is the very first season of Canada’s Drag Race, so the show might take a moment to find its feet, but we’re expecting great things.

Who are the judges on Canada’s Drag Race?

Take a deep breath, we have something difficult to tell you. RuPaul and Michelle Visage are not on the Canadian judging panel. BUT, Michelle Visage will be cropping up as a guest judge, and your new panel is fierce. Prepare to obsess over Drag Race series 11 star Brooke Lynn Hytes, model and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel and TV personality Stacey McKenzie. Here they are, saying hello.

Is RuPaul involved in Canada’s Drag Race?

Yes don’t worry, this series has the full support of Mama Ru. While not on the judging panel (presumably because of a hectic schedule), Ru will still be delivering the weekly challenges via Rumail.

Ru says: “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.” So he’s pretty pleased.

Who are the queens on Canada’s Drag Race?

The 12 queens announced for this series are:

Priyanka

Juice Boxx

Rita Baga

Kiara

Jimbo

Anastarzia Anaquway

Lemon

Tynomi Banks

Boa

Ilona Verley

Scarlett Bobo

Kyne

They have all introduced themselves over on YouTube. Click here to view all the videos, or watch Priyanka’s video below and click through…

Has Canada’s Drag Race already aired in Canada?

No, we’re getting the series at the same time as Canada, give or take a few hours. This is a bit different to Love Island: Australia, airing now on ITV2 but previously broadcast Down Under in 2018.

Is there a trailer for Canada’s Drag Race?

Yes, and it’s serving realness just as you’d expect. Behold, your queens:

Meet The Queens of Canada's Drag Race ????Please welcome to the stage your first 12 queens of Canada's Drag Race, coming July 2 to Crave in Canada and #WOWPresentsPlus in select territories ???????? Who we stanning so far, divas? Posted by World of Wonder on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Canada's Drag Race starts on BBC Three on Friday 3rd July.