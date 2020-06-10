Line of Duty is returning to Netflix after licensing deal

Line of Duty has returned to Netflix UK after being removed from the service’s library earlier this year, but there’s one small catch.

Only the first four seasons will be available to stream when it returns to Netflix, meaning BBC iPlayer will remain the exclusive home of the most recent fifth season, which guest starred Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire).

Line of Duty was removed from Netflix in April amid the collapse of distribution company Kew Media, but a new deal to restore the series has now been reached.

The popular crime drama from Jed Mercurio explores the cases of an anti-corruption unit investigating police officers they suspect of being crooked.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar lead the cast of the hit series, which sees a high-profile guest star each season as the squad’s latest adversary.

The upcoming sixth season will feature Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

However, the highly anticipated new episodes are some time away as filming was suspended early in production due to health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the bright side, this gives people plenty of time to catch up on the series so far…

Line of Duty is available to stream on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.