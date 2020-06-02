When is a A House Through Time on TV?

If you’ve ever walked past a fancy looking house and let your imagination run about all the people who have lived there over the years, BBC Two’s A House Through Time is the show for you.

Historian David Olusoga picks a house and does extensive research on its inhabitants, tracing the story right back to when the house was first built to its current owners, providing a fascinating timeline of social history.

Series three has just started, with the first episode available to view on BBC iPlayer and the second on TV tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What is A House Through Time?

It’s a documentary series with a fascinating premise – the show focusses on just one British house and looks into all the people who have lived there, from the first residents to the current homeowners.

Where is the new series of A House Through Time based?

This year David is knocking on 10 Guinea Street in Redcliffe, Bristol, built by Captain Edmund Saunders in 1718. It’s the oldest house the show has featured, and we know that the first resident was a sea captain who profited from the slave trade.

Where has the team been in previous series?

Each series focusses on a house in a different part of the country. Series 1 looked at 62 Falkner Street in Canning, Liverpool, while series 2 went to 5 Ravensworth Terrace in Newcastle.

Who is David Olusoga?

You might recognise David from The One Show. He’s a British Nigerian historian, currently Professor of Public History at the University of Manchester, who often crops up on the BBC to talk about history. He specialises in race issues, and has studied the history of slavery extensively. His documentaries include Britain’s Forgotten Slave Owners, which won a BAFTA, Black and British: A Forgotten History and Civilisation with Mary Beard and Simon Scharma.

David is married to a producer at the BBC’s Natural History Unit and they live in Bristol together with their daughter.

How do I apply to be on A House Through Time?

At the moment there is no call for people to apply for their house to be on the show (we’d all like to know who lived here before us though, wouldn’t we?!). We will keep you posted if this changes.

A House Through Time airs Tuesday nights on BBC Two at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.