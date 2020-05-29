How to watch Take That’s Meerkat Music concert live as Robbie Williams joins the band

Robbie Williams and Take That will reunite once again for a concert, which will be streamed online during lockdown.

The performance reunites Williams with his old bandmates for a one-off performance for charity.

Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will perform together for the first time since 2018 – though the band won’t all be together as before. The band will perform from their own homes to abide by the Government’s lockdown measures.

“This is a world first for us,” the band said in a statement. “Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!

“It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts,” they added.

Williams said he was “really looking forward” to performing alongside his former bandmates again, adding: “It’s always a pleasure.

“If we can’t go to the stadium… we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Take That’s upcoming gig with Williams.

How can you watch the Take That concert?

Take That and Robbie Williams will team up for the virtual performance in the first Meerkat Music concert on Friday 29th May at 8pm.

The event, hosted by Compare the Market, will be live-streamed via the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube page and Facebook Live.

The concert is free for everyone, bringing some much-needed lockdown cheer.

If we’re being technical this isn’t first time Williams has reunited with his old colleagues during the pandemic; he and Gary Barlow sang together from their homes performing Shame in lockdown too.

Barlow posted to his Instagram saying: “Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one. Yes the dynamic duo return.

“Thank you @robbiewilliams for taking the time to be part of this. Big hugs (virtually of course) #thecroonersessions.” What charity is the concert raising funds for? The band is supporting a music therapy charity called Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, which supports concert crew workers with a relief fund. In a statement, the band said: “We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.” Take That Meerkat Music concert set list The set list in full 1. Greatest Day

2. Shine

3. Back For Good

4. The Flood

5. Pray

6. Never Forget Available exclusively for comparethemarket.com customers 7. Everything Changes

8. Rule The World

Will Jason Orange perform?

Take That now comprises of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald. The band first formed in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange in the line-up.

Williams first left back in 1995 which then led to the band splitting the year after. The group reunited in 2005 – leading to three number one albums. Williams joined them again in 2011 for the Process album, but he left again in 2012.

Williams joins the three-piece for the first time since Jason Orange quit the band back in 2014. At the time Orange simply said: “There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.”

He said in a statement: “I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”

Williams, meanwhile, famously left the group back in 1995 but rejoined temporarily in 2010 after years of feuding.

There is no suggestion Orange will be joining in with the reunion concert this weekend.

