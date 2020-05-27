Accessibility Links

How to watch SpaceX launch today

Everything you need to know about the first ever space mission involving a private company

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 26: Photographers prepare remote cameras to capture the scheduled launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft attached from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on May 26, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be aboard the May 27th inaugural flight and will be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Today marks the first time in almost a decade that astronauts from the United States will be sent into space – and the first time ever that a private company has teamed with NASA on a space mission.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has built a spacecraft which will send Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station – here’s what you need to know about the launch…

How can I watch the SpaceX launch today?

The launch is being broadcast live on NASA’s YouTube channel – with the spacecraft set to take off at 9:30pm.

What is the purpose of the mission?

NASA says that the purpose of the mission, which has been referred to as Demo-2, is to test the capabilities of SpaceX to safely take astronauts to and from the International Space Station – with Elon Musk’s company hoping to eventually get certification from NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme.

Who are the astronauts?

Both men, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, are experienced NASA astronauts who have previously travelled to space – Behnken has spent 29 days in space while Hurley was on the final flight of the space shuttle Atlantis in 2011 before it was discontinued

Both men have separate roles – joint operations commander Behnken’s duties include the docking and undocking of the capsule, whereas spacecraft commander Hurley is responsible for the launch, landing and recovery of the vehicle.

