How to watch Take That and Robbie Williams’ reunion concert live stream

Robbie Williams and Take That will reunite once again for a concert which will be streamed online during lockdown.

“This is a world first for us,” the band said in a statement. “Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!

“It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts,” they added.

Williams said he was “really looking forward” to performing alongside his former bandmates again, adding: “It’s always a pleasure.

“If we can’t go to the stadium… we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Take That’s upcoming gig with Williams…

How can you watch Take That and Robbie Williams’ concert?

Take That and Robbie Williams will team up for the virtual performance in the first Meerkat Music concert on Friday 29th May at 8pm.

The event, hosted by Compare the Market, will be live-streamed via the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube page and Facebook Live.

The concert is free for everyone, bringing some much-needed lockdown cheer.

Who are the current members of Take That?

Take That now comprises of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Robbie Williams will join the three-piece for the first time since….

Jason Orange quit the band back in 2014, saying simply, “There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.”

At the time, he said in a statement: “I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”

Williams, meanwhile, famously left the group back in 1995 but rejoined temporarily in 2010 after years of feuding.

There is no suggestion Orange will be joining in with the reunion concert this weekend.

