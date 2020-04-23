Les Misérables -The Staged Concert is available for digital download now

If you feel like your quarantine has been missing a little theatre, then you’re in luck. The Staged Concert version of long-running musical Les Misérables has been made available for digital download in the UK (you can get it from Amazon here).

Producer Cameron Mackintosh made the announcement, adding that for every digital copy of the concert sold, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5 to be shared amongst Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore’s Walk for the NHS fund.

Mackintosh had already kickstarted the fundraising with a donation of £100,000, while those purchasing the concert digitally will also have the option to make their own donation.

The concert version of the hit musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel ran last year at London’s The Gielgud Theatre, with a company of over 65 including West End legends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe as Javert and Jean Valjean.

The cast also included Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette.

Mackintosh said, “I am delighted that UPHE Content Group is releasing Les Misérables -The Staged Concert as a digital download at this time of crisis as it also allows my Foundation to help raise much needed funds for particular charities that are under such pressure at the moment.”

He added that alongside the concert, specially created mini documentary “Bringing it Home” would also be released, including footage of the stars at their homes talking about their experiences both of live theatre and the show, in addition to never seen before backstage footage.

He continued, “In these extraordinary times we hope that fans and everyone who loves the theatre will be reminded of how special a theatrical experience can be, going to the very heart of our British culture, which make our nation so special and unique.

“I am exceptionally proud of everyone involved in the making of the Concert and very much hope my Foundation will be able to help a raise a considerable amount of money for these deserving charities.”

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert is available for digital download from Amazon for £9.99