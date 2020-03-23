Bradley Walsh reveals Doctor Who Easter egg that no-one spotted

Bradley Walsh has revealed a Doctor Who easter egg that his character has been wearing proudly throughout the recent season.

Advertisement

In a video posted to the show’s official social media accounts, Walsh breaks down the hidden secrets of a badge pinned to the collar of Graham’s jacket.

What first appears to be simply a West Ham badge is actually something far more elaborate, designed by Walsh himself.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Not only does it pay tribute to 1966 West Ham United and England team members Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and Bobby Moore, but it also features a hint of subliminal messaging for the sci-fi series.

At the bottom of the crest, it says the words ‘West Ham’ and ‘Obduro’, the latter being a Latin word for endurance and standing your ground.

The first letters of each are emboldened in a different colour, subtly spelling out W-H-O.

The #DoctorWho easter egg that NO-ONE spotted! ????Bradley Walsh explains… pic.twitter.com/oYHRLmjFf0 — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 20, 2020

Naturally, this would have been a challenging detail to point out amongst the fast-paced action of a typical Doctor Who episode, but the attention to detail is to be lauded.

At the beginning of the month, rumours circulated the internet that Graham could be leaving the TARDIS in the Christmas special, although these are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BritBox