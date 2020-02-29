Accessibility Links

Michelle Visage show is getting her own BBC chat show

The former Strictly star will be joined by UK drag superstar The Vivienne

Michelle Visage

Calling all fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Michelle Visage is getting her own chat show on BBC Three.

Called Michelle Visage: Get Off Your Ass, each episode will see the former Strictly Come Dancing star joined by a celebrity guest in ‘club Visage’ to provide life guidance to viewers.

Each instalment will also see one special viewer receive the  ‘MVT’, the Michelle Visage Treatment. This will involve Visage offering them her best life advice before throwing the lucky fan into an “immersive” challenge.

To do this, Visage is enlisting the help of the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar, The Vivienne. As the BBC teases: “Together they will get their subject off of their ass, and at the very least give them a night to remember…”

“I am THRILLED to be bringing my kind of chat to a show on the amazing BBC Three in the country that literally owns my own heart!” Visage said about the announcement.

“It’s 2020 and we can no longer sit back and complain, it’s time to stand up and Get Off Your Ass with Michelle Visage! See you soon on the iPlayer nearest you *wink*”

Casting is currently underway for the show, which is expected to air later this year.

If you live in the UK and want to share your story with Michelle, contact the Get Off Your Ass casting team on GOYAcasting@worldofwonder.net

