Star Wars: High Republic revealed as novel series after film rumours

Lucasfilm has announced that it will be launching a new series of novels later this year – putting to bed rumours that it was teasing a new film series.

Star Wars: The High Republic had previously been referred to as Project Luminous, and will consist of a range of adult and young adult novels, children’s books, and comics from a variety of publishers.

It will be set around 200 years prior to the events of the prequel trilogy, in “an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith.”

The period covered by the novels will apparently not overlap with any of the events set to be featured in planned future projects for film and television.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said, “We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore. We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

Meanwhile Lucasfilm’s publishing creative director Michael Siglain added, “Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice.

“This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes.

“This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi.”

Fan favourite authors will be part of the publishing campaign, including Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule.

The first spate of titles have been announced, including young adult novel Into the Dark, written by Gray, Ireland’s middle grade novel A Test of Courage and Soule’s adult novel Light of the Jedi.