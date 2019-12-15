Cricketing star Ben Stokes is the favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year 2019, according to bookmakers.

Stokes has had a phenomenal year, scoring 84 in the World Cup final against New Zealand, before going on to be a hugely important player in England’s Ashes draw against Australia.

However, he faces some formidable competition from across the world of sports, meaning it isn’t an open and shut case just yet.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is pegged as a close rival, winning three medals at the 2019 World Championships, including a record breaking 200m in a mere 21.88 seconds.

Alun Wyn Jones is also in the mix for this year’s title, after becoming Wales’ most-capped rugby player at this year’s World Cup.

Lewis Hamilton similarly made the list thanks to winning a sixth Formula One world title, while superstar Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling is also nominated with an impressive goal scoring record this season.

Sterling would be the first footballer to win the prize since Ryan Giggs back in 2009.

Finally, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson completes the nominees, who won hearts with her astonished reaction to breaking the British record for heptathlon gold at October’s World Championships.

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards take place this Sunday 15th December on BBC One at 7pm.