First look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife starring Captain Marvel’s Mckenna Grace

A new title, plot details and images from the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel have been revealed, ahead of the film’s trailer debut on Monday.

The third Ghostbusters film, now titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will star The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon as a mother-of-two Callie, who inherits a property in Oklahoma from the father she never knew (who turns out to be one of the original Ghostbusters crew…).

I, Tonya and Captain Marvel star Mckenna Grace will play Callie’s “science-obsessed daughter Phoebe”, and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard will play her “gearhead son Trevor,” according to Vanity Fair.

Calling all #Ghostbusters fans: Your first look at Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace (and more) in @Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here: https://t.co/seTfBPHEWo pic.twitter.com/81XmW6aHr2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 6, 2019

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” director Jason Reitman (son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman) told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Trevor will discover the retro ambulance-turned-ghostbuster-car, while Phoebe will “find a device that reads psychokinetic energy,” an instantly recognisable tool of the trade from the original film. The only question is whether Trevor and Phoebe will decide to go into the family business…

Logan Kim also stars as one of Phoebe’s classmates, while Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd plays a scientist and school teacher, Mr. Grooberson, who was a kid in New York during the 1984 “Manhattan Crossrip” (the film’s name for the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man rampage in the original film).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020. It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.