  3. Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 16 preview – including Manchester derby and FPL tips

Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 16 preview – including Manchester derby and FPL tips

Football Times podcast previews Week 16 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

If a full midweek round of fixtures wasn’t enough for you, the Premier League is back for more with the Manchester derby topping the bill in Week 16.

Football Times returns to previews the upcoming Premier League games on TV with five tantalising fixtures to sink your teeth into.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts rounds up the important info about the upcoming games as well as offering his latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 16.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

