Can you admit to “Fleabagging”? Phoebe Waller-Bridge has created a brand new dating term

Keep dating the wrong type of person? Well, there is now officially a buzz word for it thanks to Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Fleabagging” has been added to dating vocabulary to describe those who consistently date people who are unsuitable for them.

It’s more common with women, according to Plenty of Fish, with 63 per cent admitting to Fleabagging compared to just 38 per cent of men.

Basically, the saying “women always go for the bad boys” could well be true.

Fleabag was the titular character penned and played by Waller-Bridge, who dated and hooked up with a string of unsuitable men, including Bus Rodent and Hot Misogynist, throughout the two season run.

Waller-Bridge recently revealed there was an alternative ending to the show, something she has vowed to never reveal.

“There was an idea for an alternative ending, but I’ll never say what it was…” Waller-Bridge told the Guardian after playwright Jack Thorne asked: “Did you ever consider an ending where the Priest – I refuse to call him Hot Priest – said yes?”)