  3. Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton du Beke FINALLY gets his first-ever ten

Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton du Beke FINALLY gets his first-ever ten

Shirley Ballas's ten was quickly followed by a second ten from Bruno Tonioli

After 17 series, Strictly Come Dancing’s longest-serving pro dancer finally has his first-ever tens – and he couldn’t be happier.

Anton and his partner Emma Barton scored 37 for their American Smooth during Blackpool Week, receiving tens from both Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

“Anton, am I right, are they your first tens?” Strictly host Claudia Winkleman asked a stunned Anton, who sank to the floor with his head in his hands before hugging his partner and spinning her round the Clauditorium.

“First ever tens,” he confirmed. “Seventeen series. you don’t understand.”

He added: “This is how Kevin Clifton feels.”

Anton’s previous partners have included Ann Widdecombe, Nancy Dell’Olio, Judy Murray, Ruth Langsford, and Lesley Joseph. He did make it to the final with Katie Derham, but they never quite managed to score a 10 from any of the judges.

Bruno labelled the performance to Let’s Face the Music And Dance as “glamorous, glossy, classy, sophisticated,” while Craig (who gave it an eight) said he had seen “absolutely beautiful movement around the floor, elegant, graceful.”

“I think that was the dance you did best since we started Strictly,” Motsi Mabuse told the couple – and Shirley certainly agreed.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC One

