Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets early renewal for season eight

Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets early renewal for season eight

The Andy Samberg cop comedy will be on the scene for a while longer yet

Brooklyn-Nine-Nine-920x584

Good news, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: the series has been renewed for an eighth season months ahead of the seventh’s debut next year.

Advertisement

It’s a huge win for the sitcom which was temporarily cancelled last year when US broadcaster FOX decided to end it after five seasons.

Fortunately, rival network NBC picked up the show for its own line-up, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its sixth season and will continue to call home for at least the next two years.

The series has never delivered huge ratings on terrestrial television, but has accumulated a very passionate fanbase since becoming available to stream on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island) in the lead role as cheeky police detective Jake Peralta, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher as the no-nonsense Captain Holt.

Beatriz, who plays the precinct’s tough detective Rosa Diaz, recently expressed her interest in portraying Marvel’s She-Hulk on the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I would die to play that role. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

Advertisement

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere in the US on 6th February 2020, and is expected to air in the UK on E4 soon after.

Tags

All about Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn-Nine-Nine-920x584
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

UnbelievableWorkingTitle_Season1_Episode1_00_08_49_22

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey

The best TV shows on BritBox to watch now

Dr Who

New Doctor Who teaser suggests big announcement could be imminent