  3. Derry Girls are taking over the Bake Off tent

Derry Girls are taking over the Bake Off tent

The cast of the 90's Northern Irish comedy are bringing the craic to the Bake Off tent

Derry Girls cast, l-r: Dylan (James Maguire), Erin (Saoirse Monica-Jackson), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Clare (Nicola Coughlan). Above: Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland)

Channel 4’s Derry Girls and The Great British Bake Off are doing a crossover special, as the cast of the Northern Irish comedy serve up their best cakes and craic.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Dylan Llewellyn (wee English fella James), and Siobhan McSweeney (the legendary Sister Michael) will be all be heading to the festive tent, baking up some “New Year’s inspired bakes” — potentially firework-themed Catherine wheel biscuits? — for the stern judgement of Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The news was announced by Coughlan, who tweeted: “The News is Out! Derry Girls do Bake Off! Tune in on New Years Day to see if we burn down the tent.”

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters as the celebrity bakers compete for the title of Star Baker, while later in the programme the London Community Gospel Choir will help see in the New Year.

Fancy taking part in Bake Off yourself? If you think you’re in with a shot, you can now apply for the next series — applications close on 5th January 2020.

Read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

All about The Great British Bake Off

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

