Boris Johnson v Jeremy Corbyn live BBC debate announced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head in a televised BBC debate ahead of this year’s general election.

The two political party leaders will take part in a live debate in Southampton on BBC1 on Friday 6th December, exactly a week after a seven-way podium debate between leaders and senior figures from the UK’s major parties on 29th November (BBC1).

The BBC Prime Ministerial Debate will be one of the last scheduled programmes in a series of debates, which will also include Question Time Leaders’ Special, overseen by regular host Fiona Bruce, in Sheffield on Friday 22nd November, airing on BBC1. The 30-minute special will see the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders field questions from the audience.

According to the BBC, there are further Question Time specials in the pipeline, featuring the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and either Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley of the Green Party.

In a statement, Bruce said: “Question Time has a proud history of giving the public – the voters – the chance to put their points and questions directly to their elected representatives. That’s never more important than during an election campaign.”

The last scheduled debate will take place on Monday 9th December, airing 8.30pm on BBC1, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and 5 Live. It will feature an audience comprised entirely of under-30s, and will be hosted by BBC 5 live’s Emma Barnett.

“Young voters and their needs should not be forgotten about by the party leaders this election,” Barnett said. “These people are at the beginning of their voting career and this election will be generation defining.”