Modern Love, an anthology series based on true stories of romance in the 21st century, is set to launch on Amazon this October.

The eight-part series – based on tales featured in the New York Times column of the same name – comes from indie film-maker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street), and features a star-studded cast which includes Tina Fey, John Slattery, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott and Katherine Keener, to name a few…

When is Modern Love released on Amazon Prime Video?

All eight episodes will be available on Friday 18th October 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

What is Modern Love about?

Each episode of the series is based on a real-life personal essay from the weekly New York Times column which began in 2004. The essays have been adapted for the screen by John Carney with the help of Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, who has written and directed an episode, and Emmy Rossum (Shameless US), who helmed one, too.

Who is in the cast? Which essays have been adapted for the series?

Here’s a full breakdown of the episodes, including the episode titles, the stories and the leading stars in each.

A single mother falls in love with, you guessed it, her doorman.

Directed and written by John Carney

Starring Cristin Milioti, Laurentiu Possa

A journalist in her fifties encourages her younger, male interviewee not to make the mistake she did, and to run to his lost love before it’s too late.

Directed and written by John Carney

Starring Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Caitlin McGee

Amazon Prime Video

A hopeful tale about a woman with mental health issues finds love.

Directed and written by John Carney

Starring Anne Hathaway, Gary Carr

A woman talks about her marriage that almost ended and how playing tennis with her husband helped save it.

Directed and written by Sharon Horgan

Starring Tina Fey, John Slattery

A promising rendezvous leads to an awkward visit to the emergency room when a drunken slip leads to a bloody mess.

Directed by Tom Hall

Starring John Gallagher, Jr., Sofia Boutella

A story that follows a young woman with “daddy issues” and the complicated relationship that she engages in with an older man.

Directed by Emmy Rossum

Written by Audrey Wells

Starring Julia Garner, Shea Whigham

Hers Was A World of One

A story about the baggage that can come with an open adoption, especially when it’s between two gay men and a homeless-by-choice woman.

Directed by John Carney

Starring Andrew Scott, Oliva Cook, Brandon Kyle Goodman

A woman in her 70s discusses the challenges — and advantages — of love that blooms later in life, even if it won’t be long-lasting.

Directed by Tom Hall

Written by John Carney and Tom Hall

Starring Jane Alexander, James Saito