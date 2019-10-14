The Crown’s Olivia Colman reveals her husband stole toilet roll from the Queen

Olivia Colman, the woman set to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, has admitted her husband previously stole a loo roll from her Maj.

Fortunately, this wasn’t a smash and grab outside Tesco: Colman’s partner, writer Ed Sinclair – who Colman married in 2001 – pinch the toilet paper during a charity event at Buckingham Palace.

“If we can get away with that, we can get away with this programme,” she joked to The Sunday Times.

Recalling her time at the function, Colman said she also met the “lovely” Prince William, saying he has the ability to “make you feel you’re the most exciting person in the room.”

Colman continued to say that although she was “always a republican” before, she has become “completely obsessed with the Queen” after filming the royal drama. “I’ve become a leftie monarchist, and there’s not many of them about,” she said.

“[She’s] an extraordinary human being,” Colman added. “However you feel about her, she’s been our constant. We are all so relaxed about her being there that one day, when she’s not, it’s going to be a shock.”

The star will take over the role of monarch from Claire Foy when The Crown returns to Netflix for a third season on Sunday 17th November 2019. She’ll star alongside Tobias Menzies (who will play Prince Philip) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret).

The series will also star Jason Watkins (Prime Minister Harold Wilson), Call the Midwife’s Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) and a young Prince Charles (The Durrells’ Josh O’Connor).

The Crown returns Sunday 17th November 2019 on Netflix