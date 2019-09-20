Google celebrating Friends anniversary with easter eggs

From smelly cats to Joey and Chandler’s chick and duck, Google has provided a roster of Friends easter eggs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom.

Advertisement

The easter eggs are hidden in Google Search (for both mobile and desktop users), popping up whenever you search for the name of one the show’s six principal characters: Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribiani, and Phoebe Buffay.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Each search results in a individualised pop-up animation relating to the character. For example, if you search for ‘Phoebe Buffay’, a guitar appears in the character’s knowledge panel; when clicked on it activates the song ‘Smelly Cat’, sung by actress Lisa Kudrow, along with an animated cat that prowls across the screen.

For ‘Ross Geller’, a white sofa appears that, once clicked on, causes the Google search results to literally “PIVOT!” each time you click, before eventually the sofa splits in two. Meanwhile Chandler’s beloved duck and chick waddle across the screen when you click on the illustrated reclining chair (otherwise known as “Rosita”).

The remaining animations include a mannequin sporting ‘The Rachel’ haircut for Rachel Green; cleaning products (what else?) for Monica; and edible treats for Joey, complete with the immortal line, “JOEY DOESN’T SHARE FOOD”.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving some further ’90s nostalgia, you can also Google search the term ‘Friends glossary’, with famous references and quotations from the series.