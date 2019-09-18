No one wants a Princess Bride remake – including Jamie Lee Curtis

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is among the celebs who have spoken out against the idea of a Princess Bride reboot after the producer of the cult classic teased the possibility.

Star of the 1987 original, Cary Elwes (Stranger Things 3), who played stable boy-turned-pirate Westley, and US senator Ted Cruz also added their voices to the online backlash.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive, Tony Vinciquerra, told Variety: “We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show’. Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride.”

The film, based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman, wasn’t a box office hit but later became a cult fantasy classic. It follows a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a stable boy. But she later becomes engaged to royalty after news reaches her that her true love has died at sea.

Curtis (Halloween), who is married to Christopher Guest, the film’s antagonist, told fans that “there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and [Rob Reiner’s].”

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes tweeted. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile Cruz begged Sony not to remake the film, claiming: “The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world… DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION.”

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Sonny, The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world—except for a nice MLT, mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe. They’re so perky, I love that. DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION. https://t.co/A2lWFlq2yB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2019

Fans of the infinitely-quotable film have also decried any future attempts to reboot the beloved classic…

My promise to anyone who does this: "Your ears you keep, so that every shriek of every child shall be yours to cherish—every babe that weeps in fear at your approach, every woman that cries 'Dear God, what is that thing?' will reverberate forever with your perfect ears.” https://t.co/Nm96URd0r3 — Dr. Jessie Christiansen (@aussiastronomer) September 17, 2019

You've fallen for one of the two classic blunders! The first being never get involved in a land war in Asia but only slightly lesser known: never go in on a Princess Bride reboot! https://t.co/1AZkr41gDI — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) September 17, 2019

At risk of sending us all into the pit of despair — Sony, maybe this is one childhood classic that doesn’t need a remake…