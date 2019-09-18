Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. No one wants a Princess Bride remake – including Jamie Lee Curtis

No one wants a Princess Bride remake – including Jamie Lee Curtis

"Don't mess with perfection"

The Princess Bride,Sky Movies Cary Elwes as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man In Black, Robin Wright as Buttercup

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is among the celebs who have spoken out against the idea of a Princess Bride reboot after the producer of the cult classic teased the possibility.

Advertisement

Star of the 1987 original, Cary Elwes (Stranger Things 3), who played stable boy-turned-pirate Westley, and US senator Ted Cruz also added their voices to the online backlash.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive, Tony Vinciquerra, told Variety: “We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show’. Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride.”

The film, based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman, wasn’t a box office hit but later became a cult fantasy classic. It follows a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a stable boy. But she later becomes engaged to royalty after news reaches her that her true love has died at sea.

Curtis (Halloween), who is married to Christopher Guest, the film’s antagonist, told fans that “there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and [Rob Reiner’s].”

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes tweeted. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

Meanwhile Cruz begged Sony not to remake the film, claiming: “The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world… DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION.”

Fans of the infinitely-quotable film have also decried any future attempts to reboot the beloved classic…

Advertisement

At risk of sending us all into the pit of despair — Sony, maybe this is one childhood classic that doesn’t need a remake…

Tags

All about The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride,Sky Movies Cary Elwes as Westley/Dread Pirate Roberts/The Man In Black, Robin Wright as Buttercup
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

69643

10 Valentine’s films that won’t make you want to vomit

halloween header

The reviews are in for the new Halloween sequel – and they’re frighteningly good

Michael Myers in Halloween (2018, Universal)

Will there be another Halloween film?

102217

What is your Star Wars star sign?