War and Peace and Sanditon adaptor Andrew Davies has been tasked with condensing A Suitable Boy —one of the longest novels in the English language — into six episodes for a brand new BBC1 period drama, an epic family saga set in the 1950s as India grapples with its newfound independence.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Suitable Boy…

When is A Suitable Boy on TV?

Filming began at the end of summer 2019, so we aren’t expecting the six-part series until late 2020.

What is A Suitable Boy about?

Based on Vikram Seth’s classic novel, master- daptor Andrew Davies (Pride and Prejudice, Sanditon) has penned the six-part series, which follows the fortunes of four large families in North India in 1951, just as the nation is acquainting itself with its newfound independence and preparations are being made for the first election.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

University student Lata is determined to carve her own path to independence, rejecting her mother’s attempts to find her “a suitable boy” to marry. Meanwhile wayward young man Maan — connected to Lata through their siblings’ marriage — is an embarrassment to his politician father, and becomes obsessed with the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai.

Speaking about the new project, Davies said “I am truly thrilled to be chosen by Vikram Seth to adapt his masterpiece A Suitable Boy for the screen. It’s a charming, almost Austenesque story, with a delightfully relatable heroine, set against the turbulent background of India in the years following Partition.

“It has been a total joy to work on, and I hope that audiences will love it as much as I do.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake) is helming the project, and said: “Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love – I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever.

“With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive.”

Who stars in A Suitable Boy?

Cast announced for @BBCOne adaptation of Vikram Seth's #ASuitableBoy which is due to start filming in India shortly. Cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala: https://t.co/R5YdZ5hRPG pic.twitter.com/90jt2yZEh0 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 12, 2019

Newcomer Tanya Maniktala will play Lata, while Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (best known for his roles in Bollywood films Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak) plays the hedonistic Maan. Also joining the cast is legendary Indian film actress Tabu (Life of Pi).

Author Seth said of the casting: “We all passionately believed that the series should be filmed in India with an Indian cast, and we have got great locations and wonderful actors. I am confident they will bring my characters brilliantly to life – and I hope they have a really good time doing so.”

Is there a trailer for A Suitable Boy?

Not yet… we’ll keep you updated. Bookmark this page and keep checking back!