Who will go to Love Island’s Casa Amor?

Things are set to get even spicier over in Spain, with ITV2 confirming that the infamous Casa Amor is returning to Love Island.

Advertisement

First introduced into the ITV 2 series back in 2017, the ‘secret’ second villa sees a brand new set of Islanders enter the show in a bid to turn heads and break up some of the most established couples.

Casa Amor is also responsible for bringing some of Love Island’s most dramatic moments. Who could forget when eventual series winners Kem and Amber both coupled up with new people while away, when Dani broke down in tears after learning Jack was in the villa with his ex, or when Josh brought Kaz back into the villa leaving Georgia fuming?

And this year is set to bring an even bigger twist to the format, with the girls reportedly being the ones to head to Casa Amor instead of the boys.

So who’s going to be causing trouble in the new villa? Meet your new Islanders…

Casa Amor – new Islander rumours

Maria Wild

Instagram model Maria Wild has been teased to be a new entry to the villa – and already knows exactly how Casa Amor works – seeing as she’s close friends with former Islander Danielle Sellers.

“Maria is seriously hot and will get plenty of attention from the lads,” an insider told The Sun.

“She knows all about the show from her friendship with Danielle and is hoping she can find Mr Right.”

Millie Roberts

Rumours are rife that Tommy‘s ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts will be one of the newcomers, after she shared a snap of herself standing at the airport with a slick new look.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Love Island producers have put someone’s ex into the villa to shake things up, with Ellie Jones entering Casa Amor much to Jack Fincham’s horror (and several hundred Ofcom complaints) last year.

However, it’s doubtful she’d want to reconcile with Tommy, as she previously slammed him on Instagram after it was announced he was entering the show.

“It’s mad what fame and money can do to people try and act like the whole relationship was nothing. But okay Tommy you do you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dan Rose

Also rumoured to be heading to Casa Amor is Dan Rose, a 23-year-old builder that could break up villa power-couple Amy and Curtis.

A source revealed, “Dan is ruthless and will shake things up massively.

“His usual type is blonde and slim and Amy fits the bill perfectly.”

The insider continued to The Mirror, “His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa – especially with Curtis.”

Dennon Lewis

Falkirk footballer Dennon Lewis has seemingly confirmed his place in Casa Amor on Instagram, after it was reported by The Sun.

“Dennon’s worked hard all season and can’t wait to kickstart his summer in the villa,” a source told the newspaper.

“He’s fit, athletic and charming and will ruffle plenty of feathers once he starts to mingle with the girls.”

A post on Dennon’s social media read, “The secret is out!

“Thank you to everyone for the massive amounts of support and for following the journey. We can’t wait to see if Dennon can find love in the villa!”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2