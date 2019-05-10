Surprise Coronation Street death leaves Mary reeling

Mary Taylor’s plans for a reunion with Brendan Finch have been dashed after she learned in tonight’s Coronation Street that he’d been killed in a tragic accident.

Lovelorn Mary had been dreaming of a reconciliation with the paranormal enthusiast after discovering a cache of letters that Norris had kept hidden for her. With one of the envelopes containing an engagement ring, Mary’s hopes were high that she could get back together with her one-time boyfriend.

But a curveball came in the form of Brendan’s brother Bernard, who arrived at the Rovers to tell Mary that his sibling had recently died while on a UFO hunt up Helvellyn in the Peak District. Brendan’s body had been found at the bottom of Striding Edge, a loose boot lace suggesting that he’d tripped and fallen.

Reeling from the news, Mary then told an equally shocked Norris that she held him responsible for both Brendan’s demise and the death of her own happiness!

Who was Brendan Finch?

Brendan – played by actor and broadcaster Ted Robbins – was introduced to Corrie in October 2015, when he was seen delivering issues of the title he edited: supernatural-themed magazine The Inexplicable. After taking Norris to task about the way he’d spoken to his assistant on the phone, Brendan ended up catching the eye of Mary, who he discovered shared his love of the paranormal.

Did Brendan date Mary?

Long-time viewers will recall that Mary and Brendan were soon heading out ghost hunting, in the face of Norris’s vocal scepticism about the supernatural. But eternal romantic Mary was dealt a blow when she found out that Brendan was actually married! In an attempt to win Mary round, Brendan told her that he was planning on getting a divorce…

How did Mary and Brendan’s relationship end?

Being a duplicitous cad, Brendan became increasingly unreliable over the course of the next few months. On one notable occasion, he failed to meet poor Mary at a restaurant on Christmas Day. By this stage, Rita knew of Mary and Brendan’s clandestine trysts and tried to talk some sense into her friend.

Events came to a head in January 2016 when Brendan’s wife Bridget turned up at the Rovers and slapped Mary across the face.

When did Brendan leave Coronation Street?

Ted Robbins made his last appearance on 29 January 2016, when Brendan – having tried to make out that Mary was a lunatic fan – was shoved into a taxi by Bridget, which then sped away from the neighbourhood. Her new-found happiness now in shreds, Mary was left mortified. But, as it now transpires, there was in fact another chapter to the tale…

