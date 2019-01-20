How to watch and stream Super Bowl LIII live

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events on the planet and has over half a century built a reputation not only as a huge American Football game, but a pop culture and entertainment event.

With a half time show that attracts some of the biggest names in the world of music, and advertisers and television networks desperate to use the precious ad time around the event to showcase their new products, shows and movies – it really is worthy of its nickname, The Greatest Show on Earth.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LII (the 53rd Super Bowl) takes place on Sunday 3rd February 2019.

What’s the venue for Super Bowl LIII?

The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s the third time the Super Bowl has been held in Atlanta, but the first time at this stadium which was only completed in 2017.

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl LIII live in the UK?

BBC1 will be showing the game live in the UK, with streaming on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Coverage begins at 11:30pm (GMT).

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl LIII live in the USA?

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LIII live as part of the annual cycle where the main NFL broadcasters take turns screening the event.

US viewers will be able to stream the event on CBS All Access.

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl LIII half time show?

It is widely rumoured that Maroon 5 will play the famous half time show at Super Bowl LIII. It has also been reported that Travis Scott will perform as a guest.

After the death of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, a petition was started to have David Glen Eisley’s song “Sweet Victory” (as featured in the half time “Bubble Bowl” in the Band Geeks episode) played. As of January, more than a million signatures had been achieved on the online petition.

Which team has won the most Super Bowl titles?

The Pittsburg Stealers hold the record for the most wins, having lifted the trophy on six occasions.

The New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers have all won the Super Bowl five times, with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants with four victories to their names.