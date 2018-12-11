Holby City boss Simon Harper reveals 2019 spoilers and 20th anniversary plans

Holby City has big plans for 2019 as the BBC1 medical drama celebrates two decades on screen with the return of some very familiar faces and plenty of high drama. So what better time to catch up with the show’s executive producer Simon Harper, who reveals all here about what he has in store for fans:

So what can audiences expect from the anniversary celebrations?

What we’re giving the audience is a whole anniversary year of treats which celebrate the new, but also pay homage to the old – the show’s heritage and history. We’ve got some delicious returns – some classic returning characters, kicking off with Denis Lawson as Tom Campbell-Gore, Holby’s original bad boy and the glorious Sharon D Clarke as Lola. Later in the spring we’ll also see the return of Camilla Arfwedson as Zosia. We can look forward to some other returns too… There are former cast we are talking to at the moment – watch this space! This year will also include the 1000th episode of Holby City, which is scheduled to fall around Bonfire Night. Viewers can look forward to a very explosive story indeed!

What are your plans for the future of the show?

Well, we’ve had a great year with the exciting Gaskell storyline which was quite genre-busting for us – a dark thriller indeed – so it’s safe to say things get jollier again, with perhaps less of a body count than 2018….People often ask if Holby City is a soap opera or a continuing drama – I’d say it’s both to a degree, the operative word being “opera” – where stories are full blooded, passionate and larger than life, rooted in explosive secrets and lies – which are some clues for what you can expect from storylines in 2019. You’ll see classic returns and event episodes to celebrate our anniversary, sometimes playing with our format – which we did very successfully with the Sacha mental health episode – as well as an exciting influx of new characters to shake things up. There’ll be a bit more romance and some more collaborations with Casualty – with something very exciting coming up in the spring! And the show will, of course, remain true to the question that has always summarised it – how do you balance work and personal life in a profession that demands everything in the pressured landscape of the modern NHS.