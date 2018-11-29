How to watch Chelsea v Fulham – what time is kick off and who’s going to win?

Chelsea come into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who go clear of them in the race for the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Fulham may not be quite such a challenge in this second London derby in two weeks, but still there’s no such thing as an easy game at this level, especially when passions run high in an ultra local derby like this.

Chelsea are the definite favourites – but could this be an upset waiting to happen?

What time is the Chelsea v Fulham game?

Chelsea against Fulham will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 2nd December 2018.

How to watch Chelsea v Fulham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 2nd.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Chelsea win: 1/5

Fulham win: 16/1

Draw: 7/1

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

