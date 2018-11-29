How to watch Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – what time is kick off and who is going to win?

North London derby matches almost all produce exciting games in the Premier League – and with both teams just a few points apart near the top of the table, this fixture is sure to be no exception.

Tottenham come into the match with their tails up, having beaten London rivals Chelsea 3-1 last week in the Premier League and with a midweek Champions League victory against Inter Milan under their belts.

However, Arsenal have also been in winning ways in the Premier League recently, meaning there’s only a few points between the teams and absolutely everything to play for – even beyond the passion and pride that comes with such a big encounter.

It could go either way this one… prepare for fireworks.

What time is the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur game?

Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 14:05pm on Sunday 2nd December 2018.

How to watch Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 2nd.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Arsenal win: 13/8

Tottenham Hotspur win: 7/4

Draw: 27/10

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

