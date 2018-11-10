Killing Eve’s “Villanelle” Jodie Comer was in the Strictly audience and fans were loving it
Fans were speculating over which dancer might be 'Villanelle's' new target
Saturday night proved Strictly Come Dancing appeals to just about everyone — even psychopathic assassins…
Eagle-eyed Strictly viewers spotted Jodie Comer, who plays Killing Eve’s fashionable contract killer Villanelle, sat in the studio audience — and they were more than a little excited.
“Ooh spotted Jodie Comer in the Strictly audience – get her on for 2019!,” Rebecca Craven tweeted.
Ooh spotted Jodie Comer in the Strictly audience – get her on for 2019! 😍 #StrictlyComeDancing2018 #KillingEve
— Rebecca Craven (@BeckySee123) November 10, 2018
Me watching #strictly: show Jodie comer again.
— A Complete Calamity™ (@CharlesDnce) November 10, 2018
Do you not fancy a quick twirl on the @bbcstrictly dance floor @jodiecomer ? #killingeve #strictly pic.twitter.com/rbMpXR8OSc
— Stacy (@jerseyharicot) November 10, 2018
“I won’t be able to concentrate on anything or anyone other than Jodie Comer now,” another fan posted on Twitter.
I won't be able to concentrate on anything or anyone other than Jodie Comer now.#Strictly pic.twitter.com/a8zRGRw9zI
— Jo (@OnTheJoSlow) November 10, 2018
However, some viewers were also keen to speculate on who ‘Villanelle’s’ next target might be.
Villanelle is in the #Strictly audience😱 I wonder who the target is?
— Pam Harper (@PamHarper20) November 10, 2018
MY GOD WHO IS JODIE COMER MURDERING AT STRICTLY TONIGHT #SCD pic.twitter.com/4ySAG3W4gd
— Matt Nichols (@mwgnichols) November 10, 2018
“Who’s she been sent to do away with,” Paul Lang asked on Twitter. “Bet it’s Tony Beak,” he added, in a reference to Anton Du Beke’s childhood name, Tony Beke.
OMG, it’s Villanelle! Who’s she been sent to do away with? Bet it’s Tony Beak. #strictly pic.twitter.com/zZu6jyDJ2v
— Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) November 10, 2018
Others thought she might have her eye on presenter Tess Daly…
Tess’s days are numbered. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/WGChcVEvJe
— Villanelle Carey (@bubblyinfridge) November 10, 2018
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer checking Tess out for weak spots. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EAWxqg5HJk
— Kippy Woo (@TygerWhoCame2T) November 10, 2018
… or more specifically, Daly’s banter.
Villanelle is in the audience! Hopefully there to put Tess’s banter out of its misery. #Strictly
— Martin (@artschoolwank) November 10, 2018
Comer isn’t the first celebrity to make an appearance in the Strictly audience, and on Saturday night, Big Brother’s Little Brother presenter Rylan Clark-Neal also made an appearance.
Fingers crossed for Sandra Oh next week!
Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.50pm on BBC1