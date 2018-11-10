Killing Eve’s “Villanelle” Jodie Comer was in the Strictly audience and fans were loving it

Saturday night proved Strictly Come Dancing appeals to just about everyone — even psychopathic assassins…

Eagle-eyed Strictly viewers spotted Jodie Comer, who plays Killing Eve’s fashionable contract killer Villanelle, sat in the studio audience — and they were more than a little excited.

“Ooh spotted Jodie Comer in the Strictly audience – get her on for 2019!,” Rebecca Craven tweeted.

Ooh spotted Jodie Comer in the Strictly audience – get her on for 2019! 😍 #StrictlyComeDancing2018 #KillingEve — Rebecca Craven (@BeckySee123) November 10, 2018

Me watching #strictly: show Jodie comer again. — A Complete Calamity™ (@CharlesDnce) November 10, 2018

“I won’t be able to concentrate on anything or anyone other than Jodie Comer now,” another fan posted on Twitter.

I won't be able to concentrate on anything or anyone other than Jodie Comer now.#Strictly pic.twitter.com/a8zRGRw9zI — Jo (@OnTheJoSlow) November 10, 2018

However, some viewers were also keen to speculate on who ‘Villanelle’s’ next target might be.

Villanelle is in the #Strictly audience😱 I wonder who the target is? — Pam Harper (@PamHarper20) November 10, 2018

MY GOD WHO IS JODIE COMER MURDERING AT STRICTLY TONIGHT #SCD pic.twitter.com/4ySAG3W4gd — Matt Nichols (@mwgnichols) November 10, 2018

“Who’s she been sent to do away with,” Paul Lang asked on Twitter. “Bet it’s Tony Beak,” he added, in a reference to Anton Du Beke’s childhood name, Tony Beke.

OMG, it’s Villanelle! Who’s she been sent to do away with? Bet it’s Tony Beak. #strictly pic.twitter.com/zZu6jyDJ2v — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) November 10, 2018

Others thought she might have her eye on presenter Tess Daly…

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer checking Tess out for weak spots. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EAWxqg5HJk — Kippy Woo (@TygerWhoCame2T) November 10, 2018

… or more specifically, Daly’s banter.

Villanelle is in the audience! Hopefully there to put Tess’s banter out of its misery. #Strictly — Martin (@artschoolwank) November 10, 2018

Comer isn’t the first celebrity to make an appearance in the Strictly audience, and on Saturday night, Big Brother’s Little Brother presenter Rylan Clark-Neal also made an appearance.

Fingers crossed for Sandra Oh next week!

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.50pm on BBC1