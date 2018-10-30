Accessibility Links

  3. Linda joins forces with evil Stuart on EastEnders

Linda joins forces with evil Stuart on EastEnders

Mrs Carter betrays Mick in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

EastEnders: Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) looks set to turn her back on incarcerated husband Mick (Danny Dyer) on next week’s EastEnders when she  teams up with evildoer Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ). But will the Queen Vic landlady really leave her spouse to rot in prison?

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 8 November will see lawyer Ritchie arrive at the pub to give an update on Mick’s case and makes the suggestion that he should plead guilty in order to lower his sentence. But Linda will leave her nearest and dearest stunned when she tells Ritchie that her services are no longer needed.

A suspicious Tina then enlists Halfway and Whitney’s help to get hold of Linda’s phone and soon makes a worrying discovery. In the light of her shock find, Tina ends up following Linda, only to have her fears confirmed when she spots her warmly greeting Stuart at a cafe.

Unable to control her rising temper, Tina ends up interrupting the meeting and lashing out at Stuart. But will Tina’s rage force Linda to change her mind about allying herself with Stuart? Or is Linda set to betray her family by continuing to believe the sinister Mr Highway?

EastEnders: Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) confronts Linda (Kellie Bright) about Stuart (Ricky Champ)
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

EastEnders: Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

