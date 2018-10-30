EastEnders star Tilly Keeper teases new romance for Louise

Actress Tilly Keeper has hinted that her EastEnders character Louise Mitchell could be about to get a new love interest. Asked by Inside Soap about upcoming plotlines, the star revealed: “I think she’s going to have a bit of fun. We’re filming New Year episodes now, and Louise might have her eye on someone… I can’t say much, though. She’ll be having a lot of fun, and we’ll see her exploring her new kind of adult life in an interesting way.”

Advertisement

After a quiet few months, Louise has recently come back into prominence after it was revealed that she was the one who had been blackmailing Sharon and Keanu, while next week’s episodes will see her and Hunter throw a party for their friends to ignorer to celebrate their respective birthdays.

Speaking about Louise’s past relationship with Hunter, Keeper added: “She got into that toxic relationship with Hunter, which was a massive learning curve for her. It was such a turning point, because she finally found that softer and more intimate side to her.

“She revealed her burns for the first time to a significant other, which is a big thing – even if it didn’t end well.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.