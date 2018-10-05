Accessibility Links

What’s the opening credits theme song in Thirteen?

The BBC drama features a tune almost as addictive as the plot itself

When first watching BBC drama Thirteen you were probably grabbed by its thrilling plot, enticing mystery and strong performances – but if you’re anything like us, you were also hooked on its catchy opening song, which plays over the opening credits and closing credits of every episode so far.

But if you were desperately trying to Shazam your way to listening to it all day long, there’s no need – we’ve worked out that the song is Dark Dark Dark’s “In Your Dreams”, released on their album “Wild Go” in 2010.

You can listen to the song above, and if you’re curious about the lyrics (and how they relate to Thirteen’s own tale of loneliness and deceit), you can read them below.

Kiss your face
Turn your cheek
Lay your head down
Lay your head down

Lay your head down
Lay your head down

Don’t say nothing, no
I can see when you’re lying oh
When you’re alone, you’re so alone
When you’re alone, you’re so alone

We all have dreams we forget
We all have dreams we forget
When you’re alone, you’re so alone
When you’re alone, you’re so alone

Now you want to go where no one is lonely
And rose water drips from my mouth like honey

Oh….

This article was originally published in 2016

104091
