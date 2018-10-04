Accessibility Links

Line of Duty fans were blown away by THAT shocking ending

Contains spoilers for series 4 episode 1

Series four of hit police corruption drama Line of Duty kicked off on Sunday night, and it’s safe to say that viewers were pretty excited.

The latest iteration of Jed Mercurio’s tense thriller saw the AC-12 team investigating DCI Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton), a determined copper who may have ignored crucial evidence given to her by a forensics expert to rush a much-needed conviction.

In typical Line of Duty fashion it ended with a brilliant twist (SPOILERS), as forensics man Tim (Jason Watkins) was confronted by Roz at his home, resulting in a scuffle that apparently left her dead.

Or so we (briefly) thought – because just as a panicking Tim tried to dismember her body with an electric saw, Roz’s eyes flicked open, JUST before the credits rolled.

Suffice to say, the audience had a pretty strong reaction.

Of course, we should probably have realised Line of Duty wouldn’t repeat a “main character killed in first episode” fakeout after pulling the same trick in series three. And we also should probably have noticed that Roz can be seen in the Line of Duty trailers in scenes outside this episode, suggesting she survives beyond this awkward manslaughter encounter.

Still, we can hardly wait to see how the next episode will get her out of this situation – hopefully, it’ll be off the chain(saw).

This article was originally published on 27 March 2017

