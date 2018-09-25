Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Nick Tilsley will return to Coronation Street with a new wife

Nick Tilsley will return to Coronation Street with a new wife

Actor Ben Price makes his Corrie comeback this autumn

139604.c4dc1b8d-298c-48d9-a6a0-1a4ff7657c02-876c620

Nick Tilsley’s love life will become a major talking point when he returns to Coronation Street this autumn, as it seems he’s got married in his year away from Weatherfield.

Advertisement

The character of Nick (Ben Price) was last seen in June 2017 when he left town in the wake of a traumatic experience that saw him dicing with death in killer quicksand.

But now, as tabloid reports have revealed, Nick will make his comeback after fleeing a failing marriage. However, Nick’s attempt to hide away on the Street won’t prove to be successful as his estranged wife tracks him down. But how will she react when Nick tells her that he wants a divorce?

Said a source to the Daily Star: “When news broke that Nick was returning to Corrie there were lots of questioning over why. Now it seems he’s run away from his wife.”

Nick’s attempts to extricate himself from his matrimonial vows will inevitably fuel fan speculation that he’ll end up back in the arms of one of either Leanne or Carla, two former lovers who are currently still living in the neighbourhood.

92267-5f9dcb8

But if he reignites that past relationship with Carla, might this set him on a collision course with his bitter enemy Peter Barlow? It’s inevitable, surely?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

139604.c4dc1b8d-298c-48d9-a6a0-1a4ff7657c02-876c620
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139604.c4dc1b8d-298c-48d9-a6a0-1a4ff7657c02-876c620

Coronation Street reveals first look at Nick Tilsley’s return

139604.c4dc1b8d-298c-48d9-a6a0-1a4ff7657c02

Nick Tilsley is returning to Coronation Street

pjimage-95

10 Coronation Street plotlines still to come in 2018

Screen-Shot-2018-04-24-at-06.33.12-ab25954

Coronation Street boss Kate Oates resigns – Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod to take over

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more