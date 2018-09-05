When is BBC drama Press on TV? What is it about and who is in the cast?

A "fast-paced" drama from Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett will take us inside the newsroom

Will Mike Bartlett’s Press hit the headlines? The Doctor Foster screenwriter is back with a brand new BBC drama that promises to explore the “fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry” in a time of “turmoil.”

So what can we expect? And who’s in the cast? Here’s what we know so far:

When is BBC drama Press on TV?

Press will air on Thursdays with the first episode confirmed to begin on Thursday 6th September at 9pm on BBC1.

In the US, the drama will air on Masterpiece on PBS following the UK broadcast.

What is Press about?

“Set in the fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry, Press will immerse viewers in the personal lives and the constant professional dilemmas facing its characters,” the BBC explains.

“The series follow their lives as they attempt to balance work and play, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the 24-hour global news cycle and an industry in turmoil.”

Our two main characters are Charlotte Riley, who plays a Deputy News Editor of the fictional broadsheet The Herald, and Ben Chaplin, who is the Editor of tabloid newspaper The Post.

Who is in the cast of Press?

Charlotte Riley stars as a deputy editor at a broadsheet. The actress recently played May Carleton in Peaky Blinders, and is also known for her role as Cathy in Wuthering Heights – with Tom Hardy as her Heathcliff. The two actors are now married.

Her co-star Ben Chaplin will play a tabloid editor. His credits include Apple Tree Yard, Mad Dogs, and Dorian Gray.

The drama will feature Poirot’s David Suchet as the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post, and London Spy’s Priyanga Burford as The Herald’s Editor.

Paapa Essiedu, who we saw as Otto in The Miniaturist, is set to play The Post’s newest reporter, and Shane Zaza is its News Editor.

Game of Thrones actress Ellie Kendrick will appear as a junior reporter, Al Weaver will play an investigative journalist, and Brendan Cowell will play the Deputy Editor at The Herald.

Meet the full cast here.

Bartlett has teamed up again with Doctor Foster Tom Vaughan, with Paul Gilbert as producer. The drama is made by production company Lookout Point.