Charlotte Riley and David Suchet star in trailer for BBC1 drama Press

The actors join Ben Chaplin in Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett's new drama

Priyanga Buford and Charlotte Riley in Press, BBC1

Hot of the press – the first trailer for BBC1’s Press has landed.

The new drama starring Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin and David Suchet has been written by Doctor Foster’s Mike Bartlett and is set in the office of two competing newspapers: The Post and The Herald.

The trailer shows Chaplin as the ruthless Editor of tabloid newspaper The Post – a man who will seemingly do anything to get the juiciest story.

Meanwhile Peaky Blinders star Riley plays Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet paper The Herald, who claims “our job is the truth”.

The new drama promises to explore the “fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry” in a time of “turmoil.”

Ben Chaplin and David Suchet in Press, BBC1 (BBC)

Poirot’s David Suchet also stars as the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post, while London Spy’s Priyanga Buford plays The Herald’s Editor.

Other actors making up the cast include Paapa Essiedu, Shane Zaza, Ellie Kendrick, Al Weaver and Brendan Cowell.

Press will air on BBC1 later this year

Priyanga Buford and Charlotte Riley in Press, BBC1
