Neighbours confirms date of Aaron and David’s wedding in new trailer

Neighbours has released a new promo previewing the long-awaited wedding of Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka – the first gay marriage in Australian TV history since same-sex ceremonies were legalised in the country last December.

Advertisement

The specially-filmed clip confirms the big day is set for Monday 3 September, and will be shown in its usual slot of 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5. There are also sneak peeks at scenes from the episode itself, featuring the couple’s friends and family – including Ramsay Street legend Paul Robinson, David’s father – gathering for the historic occasion.

Australian LGBT+ rights campaigner Magda Szubanski, also known for sitcom Kath and Kim and the movie Babe, guest stars as the celebrant.

Matt Wilson, who plays Aaron, says: “We are both ecstatic to be part of this huge moment and it stands alone as the highlight of my career. This storyline means a lot to me, my friends and to all the fans who love Aaron and David.”

Takaya Honda, aka fellow groom David, adds: “It is a privilege to be part of a historic moment in Australian television. There have been so many parts of David’s story that have given me a great sense of pride – from discovering Paul Robinson was his dad, to his coming out to now marrying the man of his dreams.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.