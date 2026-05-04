As time moves on in Coronation Street - following an epic week of flashback episodes - Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been left to grapple with the murder of his abusive husband Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

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The death was first glimpsed during a flash-forward in February, and a series of standalone flashback episodes last week detailed everything happening to those who were knocking at death's door, while the other residents were celebrating the Connor-Swains' nuptials in Underworld.

The other potential victims were, Megan Walsh, Jodie Ramsey, Carl Webster and Maggie Driscoll.

Theo was seen chasing Todd through the streets of Weatherfield, though he managed to evade being caught at the precinct. He called Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) from a phone box to say that he was returning home - though it would be quite some time before he stepped in the door.

Meanwhile, Theo was arguing with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) in the corner shop flat, seemingly just moments before Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) found his body on the pavement behind the off license.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) was found dead at the conclusion of Friday's episode. ITV

Could she have pushed him from the scaffolding that was circling the building? George also looked shifty, having just changed out of his jumper.

In today's episode, a brief glimpse at the immediate aftermath saw Todd and the neighbours gathering around Theo's body before the police arrived. Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) had serious questions about what had gone on, initially suggesting that he might have taken his own life.

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Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) was the first to suggest that it could be murder, with Summer looking increasingly more shifty. Kit then cornered Gary Windass (Mikey North), asking whether he had any idea what had happened to Theo's van, which had been found smashed up.

As we know, Gary was the one responsible for the damages, but could he really have taken Theo's life?

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) looked incredibly suspicious. ITV

Back at No. 11, Todd received a parcel that had been delivered to the flat he shared with Theo. It was their wedding photo album, and despite everything that Theo had put him through, he couldn't help but wonder what their life would've been like had things gone smoothly.

Todd said it felt wrong to be looking at the snaps, as it should've been something they did together as a couple.

Series producer Kate Brooks has already teased that a long road lies ahead until we find out the killer - it won't be until June or July that they're exposed. Until then, a number of key suspects have been revealed, each seen covering their tracks or looking concerned during the concluding scenes.

So... who was it?

Who killed Theo Silverton in Coronation Street? Suspects and their motives

A multitude of residents wanted Theo to leave. ITV

George Shuttleworth: George was seen scrolling through the Weatherfield Gazette's website, looking directly at the page concerning a death on the cobbles.

George was seen scrolling through the Weatherfield Gazette's website, looking directly at the page concerning a death on the cobbles. Danielle Silverton: Theo's ex-wife, played by Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson, placed a bouquet of flowers at the scene of the crime and turned around to check whether anyone was watching. Could she still be angry that their marriage ended so sour?

Theo's ex-wife, played by Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson, placed a bouquet of flowers at the scene of the crime and turned around to check whether anyone was watching. Could she still be angry that their marriage ended so sour? Gary Windass: Gary frantically deleted CCTV footage of him breaking up Theo's van. Let's not forget, Gary has killed before - back in 2019, he saw off dodgy loanshark Rick Neelan.

Gary frantically deleted CCTV footage of him breaking up Theo's van. Let's not forget, Gary has killed before - back in 2019, he saw off dodgy loanshark Rick Neelan. Summer Spellman: In a very Gen-Z way, Summer had journaled her hatred for Theo and was seen flicking through the pages which detailed her desire for him to get his comeuppance.

In a very Gen-Z way, Summer had journaled her hatred for Theo and was seen flicking through the pages which detailed her desire for him to get his comeuppance. Todd Grimshaw: Would Todd kill his husband? Returning to the flat they once shared, Todd was haunted by reminders of their troubled past.

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Friday's episode of Coronation Street airs at 8.30pm on ITV1, and won't be added to ITVX until after broadcast.

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