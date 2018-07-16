Big schedule changes as Coronation Street makes way for The Voice Kids this week

The World Cup may be over, but the changes to Coronation Street’s scheduling continue. This time it’s the The Voice Kids that’s forcing Corrie into a later post-watershed timeslot, so here’s your handy guide to what’s showing and when:

Advertisement

Monday 16 July (7.30/9.30pm)

A mediation session to discuss Susie’s future turns nasty – and Johnny ends up blaming Jenny. Cathy and Brian decide that they’d like a change of career and make plans to open a hardware store. Plus Abi gets a blast from the past, Sally assures the factory girls that she was duped by Duncan and will Chesney tell Gemma how he really feels?

Wednesday 18 July (7.30/9.30pm)

Eva discovers that Susie is missing and makes a public appeal for her return. Henry declares his love for Gemma and reveals how his parents forced him to get engaged by threatening to disinherit him. Steve, meanwhile, begs Eileen not to throw Abi and Seb out onto the street. And Angie admits that she’s lost all respect for Jude and feels trapped in their marriage.

Friday 20 July (7.30/9.30pm)

Johnny tells Liz he plans to go on the run to Spain with Susie – and that he wants her to go with hi. As Craig battles his OCD, Kayla reckons he should give up on his police career. Plus Eileen tells Steve that marrying Tracy would be the biggest mistake of his life. And Cathy and Chesney warn Gemma that Henry is not to be trusted.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.