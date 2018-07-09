Coronation Street kidnap drama: baby Susie is snatched in dramatic new trailer

The battle between Eva and the Connors looks set to take a sinister turn in next week’s episodes of Coronation Street when baby Susie is snatched. A dramatic new trailer released by the ITV soap sees Eva breaking down at a Weatherfield police press conference while Leanne makes a plea for Susie’s safe return. But who has taken the baby?

The prime suspect does, of course, have to be Connor family patriarch Johnny, who has made no secret of his plan to fight dirty when it comes to custody of Susie – the new promo even shows him raising a fist to wife Jenny after she brands him “deluded”. Later on, Liz can be glimpsed telling Eva that “Johnny didn’t come home last night”. So has he done a runner with Eva’s daughter?

And then there’s Jenny herself – might she have taken Susie to stop her from being a pawn in the fight between Johnny and Eva? After all, Jenny does have a history of child kidnap, having once made off with Kevin’s son Jack. All will be revealed on Corrie next week…

