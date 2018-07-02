Coronation Street: is Jack Webster going to die?

Jack Webster’s life has been left hanging in the balance on tonight’s Coronation Street after being diagnosed with sepsis. Scenes just broadcast saw dad Kevin told that the next 24 hours will be crucial for Jack, who was rushed into hospital after being found unresponsive on the sofa by GP Ali.

Later this week, Sophie will be seen blaming herself for Jack’s illness as Kevin keeps a vigil. But more bad news is to come when Ali tells Kevin that Jack is not responding to the antibiotics as well as they had hoped. As his son’s condition deteriorates, Kevin fights back the tears, feeling helpless.

As emotions continue to run high, Sophie ends up having a go at Rana for the medical centre missing Jack’s sepsis. And when Rana defends her position, Sophie ends up slapping her before heading off to see Adam, telling him that she wants to sue the GPs’ for negligence.

Show bosses have already revealed that Kevin will “be faced with a difficult decision that no parent should have to make” as he agonises over whether to agree to an amputation in order to save Jack’s life.

Speaking recently, Dr Ron Daniels BEM, chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, said of the current Coronation Street storyline: “Stories like Jack’s are all too familiar and remind us of the devastating human cost of sepsis. Individuals and families have their lives torn apart by the condition – more people than breast, bowel, prostate cancer and road accidents combined. Better awareness could save thousands of lives each year.

“We have been working very closely with Coronation Street both with the writers and the technical team over the last few months to ensure that the subject matter is dealt with both accurately and sensitively. It’s incredible that Coronation Street is raising the profile of a condition which affects so many people, and yet until now has been so poorly recognised.

“It’s about shared responsibility and, together, we aim to empower both families and health professionals to ‘think sepsis’ and to change the way sepsis is handled in the UK.”

The Coronation Street storyline comes in the wake of two high-profile shows also featuring characters contracting sepsis: Nurse Barbara Hereward in BBC1’s Call the Midwife and Nic Grundy in BBC Radio 4’s The Archers.

