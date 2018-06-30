Coronation Street: watch David propose to Shona – see the brand-new scene

Wedding fever is spreading on Coronation Street next week, with David Platt set to be the third character in less than a week to pop the question. Last night’s episodes of the ITV soap saw Daniel get engaged to Sinead, while Steve was left slightly disconcerted when Tracy appeared to trick him into proposing. Now, Roy’s Rolls will be the venue of a (not especially romantic) proposition from David, who – in typically languid fashion – raises the prospect of getting hitched to Shona.

Judging by her expression, Shona isn’t exactly impressed by David’s latest move. And in upcoming scenes, she’ll be seen telling him that she isn’t willing to give him an answer at the moment, explaining that the moment is all wrong. But how will David take the rejection? And will he want to win Shona round?

