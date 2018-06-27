Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018: What time is the Group E game live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

It’s all to play for in this last Group E game, with both Serbia and Brazil still capable of qualifying for the last 16 – or being knocked out…

When is the Serbia v Brazil World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

