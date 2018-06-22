World Cup 2018: What time is Group E fixture Serbia v Switzerland on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
When is the Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?
The game will take place on Friday 22nd June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 7pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?
Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Full fixtures for Group D can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide – including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do…
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2018 match here