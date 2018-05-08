Coronation Street: Peter talks to Simon about Aidan’s suicide – watch the scene

But will Eva interrupt as she listens in at the door?

The residents of Coronation Street will be left reeling later this week when news breaks about Aidan’s suicide. Connor family patriarch Johnny will find his son’s body in scenes to be shown this Wednesday and, pretty soon, questions are being asked about what drove Aidan to take his own life.

In a new clip released by ITV, Simon Barlow can be seen asking his dad Peter whether Aidan planned this course of action. For his part, Peter tells Simon that he must never keep his own problems a secret and that he’s always available should he wish to talk.

As Peter explains that nothing matters more to him than his family, a grieving Eva can be seen listening in at the door. Will she be able to keep her part of the deal or is Peter destined to find out that the baby he’s holding in his arms is really Eva and Aidan’s child?

Speaking recently about the drama that lies ahead, Catherine Tyldesley said: “Eva’s life is full of secrets and she’s feeling terribly guilty. It is eating away at her because she’s given away Aidan’s baby and now she doesn’t have either of them. She keeps thinking back to what they had together.”

Coronation Street returns for an hour-long episode on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

