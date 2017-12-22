Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
A familiar face just returned to Broadchurch

A familiar face just returned to Broadchurch

In two heart-breaking scenes with Mark Latimer viewers were re-introduced to his son Danny

134229.5968dcca-9d43-4bd2-a695-8631ca968e64

**Warning: spoilers if you haven’t watched Broadchurch series 3 episode 6**

Advertisement

Danny Latimer has made a moving return to Broadchurch.

The murder victim of series one was back in two heart-breaking scenes involving his dad Mark (Andrew Buchan).

In the first, Mark dreamed of visiting his son’s bedroom late at night and gently admonishing him for playing computer games when he needed to be asleep.

Mark then gave him some fatherly encouragement about his exams before embarking on a two-player game.

The actor playing Danny – Oskar McNamara – was the same in series one and had obviously aged since his character’s death.

Danny’s second appearance came in the closing moments, pictured in a boat with his father, just before a tearful Mark appeared to kill himself at the end of the episode. His face looked a ghostly blur.

134164.89069e0e-9e7d-41ea-b92d-4257e3bab48a
Advertisement

Whether Mark survives or not, we’ll have to wait until the next episode to find out. But both moments contributed to a moving and emotional episode as Broadchurch inches closer towards its conclusion.

134165.14601973-c8e1-4b47-adbf-22d3bf112f8a

Tags

All about Broadchurch

135204.f87c1b73-78ba-4f74-8acc-cfb3275a9ef2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Meera Syal to star in Broadchurch series 2

imagenotavailable1

Broadchurch on ITV Encore: what was in the unseen footage?

imagenotavailable1

David Tennant and Olivia Colman in Broadchurch episode two – new pictures

imagenotavailable1

Broadchurch series two: did you find the music too dramatic?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more