The BBC should have a women’s Match of the Day says pundit Jermaine Jenas

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has said that the BBC should make a prime-time version for women’s football.

“They deserve their own Match of the Day. The women’s game has made huge strides — and rightly so,” the former Nottingham Forest and Spurs midfielder told The Sun.

“I went to the Women’s Euros in Holland and spent a lot of time watching the game. The growth and interest is there and the teams are starting to pack out stadiums.

“The game is becoming more interesting and the standard of play is becoming a lot better.”

At the moment the BBC shows The Women’s Football Show at 11.35pm on Sundays with coverage of the FA Women’s Super League. Live women’s games are broadcast on BT Sport.

This is in stark contrast to Match of the Day for men’s football which is aired in a prime “post-pub” slot on Saturday evenings on BBC1 throughout the Premier League football season with a Sunday morning repeat.