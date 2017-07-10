Accessibility Links

Tom Cruise shares first-look picture of Mission: Impossible 6 cast as filming heads to London

Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames all joined Cruise in the promo shot from M:I 6

Tom Cruise has celebrated the end of filming a chunk of Mission: Impossible 6 by giving fans a cheeky first look at himself and the cast.

Signifying the final day of filming in New Zealand for the latest film in the franchise, Cruise shared a picture of himself alongside co-stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames looking moody in the mountains.

Director Christopher McQuarrie shared Cruise’s tweet and seemingly added that the next location for filming was going to be back in the UK. He wrote: “Leave a light on, London. We’re coming home.

There looks set to be quite a bit of globe-hopping in the latest blockbuster, which is set for release in 2018.

Ferguson, who is reprising her role of Ilsa Faust in the new movie, previously revealed that the cast would also be filming in Paris.

Meanwhile Pegg is returning as Benji Dunn and Rhames is coming back as Luther Stickell.

Mission Impossible 6 is released in 2018.

