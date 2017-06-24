Johnny Depp apologises for Trump “assassination” remarks

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has apologised for comments he made about assassinating US President Donald Trump.

Depp has admitted that his speech at the Glastonbury Festival was in “poor taste” and did not “come out as intended”.

“I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he told People magazine.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

Depp’s remarks on Thursday came as he introduced a screening of his film The Libertine at the festival.

He asked: “Can you bring Trump here?”

After receiving jeers from the crowd, he added: “You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

“I want to clarify. I’m not an actor. I lie for a living [but] it’s been a while. Maybe it’s about time. I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go.”

Trump’s supporters condemned the actor and a White House statement on behalf of the President said Depp’s remarks were “sad”.

“I hope that some of Mr Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democratic elected official,” the statement read.

Of course Depp’s was never going to be the only example of politically-charged rhetoric heard on the Glastonbury stage.

On Friday night Radiohead singer Thom Yorke called for Prime Minister Theresa May to “shut the door on the way out” to widespread cheers and the chanting of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s name.

